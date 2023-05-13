Meet Lucknow's new mayor: BJP veteran, was Atal Bihari Vajpayee's loyalist

In a major win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sushma Kharkwal has been elected as the new Mayor of Lucknow. She defeated her closest rival, Vandana Mishra from the Samajwadi Party (SP), by a margin of 52,699 votes. The BJP also won most of the councillor seats, with many of its candidates securing a lead early on.

Sushma Kharwal offering prayers after getting elected as mayor of Lucknow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow all updates of UP municipal election results 2023

Kharkwal, who has been associated with the BJP for 35 years, credited her win to her struggle and hard work. She has served in various positions within the party, and her scooter was a regular sight at former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's rallies.

Kharkwal's husband retired from the army as a 'Havildar' and went on to work as an assistant marshal in the Legislative Assembly until last year.

Despite facing adverse circumstances and having to raise her two children alone, Kharkwal did not leave politics. She revealed that the former PM was a close friend and mentor, and his affection for her was evident at rallies and meetings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kharkwal's elder son is a senior executive at Philips, while her younger son is an engineer.

Lucknow Municipal Corporation election 2023 results

Sushma Kharkwal- BJP- 1,16,205

Vandana Mishra- SP- 63,506

Shaheen Banu -BSP- 15,963

Anju Bhatt- AAP- 5,835

Sangeeta Jaiswal -INC -24,665

NOTA 1,523

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON