Suspended Invest UP CEO: More skeletons likely to tumble out as govt decides vigilance probe

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to order a vigilance probe against suspended Invest UP CEO Abhishek Prakash who also faces a disciplinary probe following accusations of demanding commission through a private individual and handling of case of an online applicant intending to set up a solar power plant in the state. As Abhishek Prakash’s role as Lucknow DM has come into question in connection with the acquisition of land for the defence corridor project, the vigilance probe is likely to cover all other accusations made against him. (For Representation)

As Abhishek Prakash’s role as district magistrate of Lucknow has come into question in connection with the acquisition of land for the defence corridor project, the vigilance probe is likely to cover all other accusations made against him.

“Yes, the state government has decided to order a vigilance probe against Abhishek Prakash. An order in this regard will be issued soon,” said a senior officer.

Those aware of development said the terms of reference for the inquiry though are being decided, the vigilance probe is likely to cover the irregularities in dealing with the issue of SAEL Solar Power Company with administrative and financial aspects, criminal aspects and an inquiry of accumulation of any assets disproportionate to the known sources of income.

Besides holding the charge as Invest UP CEO, Abhishek Prakash was also working as secretary infrastructure and industrial development to the state government. Invest UP (earlier Udyog Bandhu) is responsible for processing investment proposals and getting clearances from different agencies to boost investment in Uttar Pradesh.

A representative of SAEL Solar Power Company filed an FIR with Gomti Nagar police station in Lucknow, alleging that Abhishek Prakash asked him to meet one Jain who demanded commission for getting approval to the online application of solar company for investment in the state.

As CEO Invest UP, Abhishek Prakash headed the evaluation committee that discussed SAEL Solar Power Company’s application at its meeting on 12 March 2025. It has been pointed out that there are contradictions in the note sheet on the file about the applicant’s case and the approved minutes of the same meeting.

The note sheet mentions, “The committee recommended the application to the HLEC (high-level expert committee) for further recommendation and approval in the light of above negotiations on its strategic importance and case-to-case package being sought by the applicant.”

At the same time, minutes of the meeting issued after approval of the CEO Invest UP mentioned the recommendation as “The committee recommended that the application to be put up before Evaluation Committee again for re-evaluation after relevant details have been submitted by the applicant, YEIDA and UPPCL.”

Whether Abhishek Prakash had any direct or indirect role in the alleged ‘change’ in recommendations of Invest UP’s evaluation committee would be known only after the probe ordered to investigate the issue concludes. The propriety for changing the recommendation has been questioned and has given strength to the apprehensions about likely ‘malicious intent, vested interest and unfair gain’.