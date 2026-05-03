Sustainability Theme Park at Lucknow’s Janeshwar Mishra Park to raise conservation awareness with modern tech, tips

Amid a deepening groundwater crisis in the state capital, citizens will get an opportunity to understand and adopt sustainable practices, particularly water conservation techniques, through rainwater harvesting models, interactive games, and resource centres at a ‘Sustainability Theme Park’, the development of which has been initiated by the Uttar Pradesh groundwater department at Janeshwar Mishra Park (JMP) in the Gomti Nagar area of the state capital.

Spread over nearly 15,676 square metres, the project will integrate education, recreation, and real-time demonstrations. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

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The park will function as a public learning hub and showcase practical solutions such as rooftop rainwater harvesting, recharge pits, and urban runoff management systems to demonstrate how households and institutions can reduce dependency on external water sources, officials said.

The initiative comes when several parts of the city have already reported water availability at depths exceeding 180-200 feet, raising concerns over long-term water security, said Aditya Pandey, assistant engineer, ground water department.

Visitors will engage with interactive galleries, digital displays, 3D models, and virtual reality-based modules covering themes like water resources, energy conservation, waste management, and pollution control.

Officials said the project directly responds to alarming trends of falling groundwater levels, rapid urbanisation and rising resource stress in the state capital.

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{{^usCountry}} “The ground water department will construct rainwater harvesting models, interactive games, and resource centres, with each section focusing on different environmental aspects, including pollution and sustainability. The department has completed the tender process and issued a letter of acceptance. It will begin work soon after finalising the agreement. The park will come up between Gate No. 2 and Gate No. 3, and authorities expect to complete the project by February 2027,” said Pandey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The ground water department will construct rainwater harvesting models, interactive games, and resource centres, with each section focusing on different environmental aspects, including pollution and sustainability. The department has completed the tender process and issued a letter of acceptance. It will begin work soon after finalising the agreement. The park will come up between Gate No. 2 and Gate No. 3, and authorities expect to complete the project by February 2027,” said Pandey. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A central “Knowledge Centre,” built on green building principles, will anchor the facility, while an amphitheatre, skywalk, and demonstration zones will enhance public engagement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A central “Knowledge Centre,” built on green building principles, will anchor the facility, while an amphitheatre, skywalk, and demonstration zones will enhance public engagement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Vijayawada have such sustainability theme parks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Vijayawada have such sustainability theme parks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Spread over nearly 15,676 square metres, the project will integrate education, recreation, and real-time demonstrations. Authorities have pegged the estimated cost at around ₹8.80 crore, including five years of operation and maintenance, and plan to complete it within four months after finalising the executing agency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spread over nearly 15,676 square metres, the project will integrate education, recreation, and real-time demonstrations. Authorities have pegged the estimated cost at around ₹8.80 crore, including five years of operation and maintenance, and plan to complete it within four months after finalising the executing agency. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials have placed water conservation at the centre of the theme park, reflecting growing concerns over groundwater depletion in Lucknow.

The department has designed the park as an experiential learning space rather than a conventional recreational facility.

Officials said the concept follows the “Reduce-Reuse-Renew-Recover-Recycle-Recharge” model, promoting a circular approach to resource use and sustainability.

Authorities aim to move beyond awareness campaigns by encouraging behavioural change among citizens. The park will demonstrate scalable and practical solutions that people can adopt in daily life, particularly in urban settings facing water stress.

The project also aligns with broader climate goals and sustainable development targets, including water security, clean energy adoption, and responsible consumption.

Officials expect the Sustainability Theme Park to emerge as a model environmental awareness centre in Uttar Pradesh, supporting government initiatives on groundwater management and climate resilience.

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By combining education with real-world applications, the project aims to bridge the gap between knowledge and action—an approach experts say is critical as Lucknow grapples with shrinking water tables and increasing environmental pressure.

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