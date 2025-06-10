Swadeshi practices will lead to national development: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday urged trainees at an RSS camp to adopt Swadeshi practices in their daily lives, calling it a meaningful step towards national development. He emphasised that individual commitment to indigenous goods can evolve into a wider social movement, eventually contributing to economic self-reliance. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat . (Ht file)

“Can we resolve to use domestically-produced goods in our personal lives?” Bhagwat asked while addressing participants of Shiksha Varg camp. “Let this resolution begin with the self, expand to our families and neighbourhoods and ultimately inspire the nation. Our country’s money should stay within our borders and be used for our own progress,” he said.

The RSS chief said such an approach would not only promote national interest but also foster a deeper expression of patriotism. During the interactive session, Bhagwat also engaged with attendees about their daily routines, asking students how long they study and businesspersons about the hours they devote to work.

He laid stress that a swayamsevak must approach all activities—be it education, employment, or service—with the devotion of a Sadhak. Calling for excellence and integrity, he said, “A student must strive to be an ideal student, a professional, an ideal professional—one who becomes a source of inspiration for others.”

The RSS chief encouraged trainees to reflect on how much time they dedicate to organisational work and how they might contribute to the nation’s welfare from their present position in the society.

Bhagwat also said national progress depends not only on the government and armed forces, but equally on a conscious and value-driven society. “It is the spirit of nationalism in everyday conduct that will truly carry the country forward,” he added.