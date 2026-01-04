Swastika City dispute: Resident, who filed FIR against former MP, others, lodges fresh complaint

In an incident apparently linked to an ongoing dispute over a 20-feet-wide public access road, a Swastika City resident, Kaushal Kishore Tiwari, lodged a written complaint at Sushant Golf City police station after some unidentified youths were seen near his house on Friday night, triggering fears for his safety. In an official statement, Lucknow police said that two teams were formed to verify the complaint and conduct on-the-spot inquiries. (For Representation)

Police, however, said that upon verification, the individuals were found to be students of a nearby coaching institute and that no criminal intent was established. Tiwari is one of the residents who had earlier lodged an FIR against former MP Dhananjay Singh and others in connection with the dispute over the road.

In an official statement, Lucknow police said that two teams were formed to verify the complaint and conduct on-the-spot inquiries. “During physical verification, it was found that the boys and girls were students of a coaching centre located about 50 metres from the complainant’s house,” the statement said.

According to police, the students had finished their classes around 8 pm and had moved towards the complainant’s house in a ‘mischievous manner’, but had no criminal objective. All the students involved are minors, and therefore their identities are being kept confidential, police added.

Earlier, according to the complaint, the incident occurred around 10.22 pm on January 2 when Tiwari noticed the group near his residence and apprehended a threat to his life and property, following which he called UP-112 and later submitted a written complaint at the police station.

Police said the complainant was informed in detail about the findings of the inquiry and that the parents of the students were also contacted, after which Tiwari expressed satisfaction with the police action. CCTV footage from the area is also being examined as part of the inquiry, police said, adding that further action would be taken if required.

Background of the dispute

As far as the dispute over the road is concerned, residents alleged that Vinay Singh attempted to construct a brick wall beyond the boundary of his private plot, which would have blocked the public road. When locals objected, a confrontation followed.

Residents claimed that during the altercation, Vinay Singh took the name of former MP Dhananjay Singh to issue threats and that firearms were brandished to intimidate them. Some of these alleged threats were recorded on mobile phones and later circulated on social media.

An FIR was initially registered against the residents after they allegedly demolished the under-construction brick wall. This led to allegations of selective policing and bias, with locals accusing the police of acting under pressure.

On Tuesday, police registered a fresh FIR against former Dhananjay Singh, Vinay Singh, his personal gunner and 8–10 unidentified persons for assault, criminal intimidation and caste-based abuse under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Following mounting complaints, Lucknow police commissioner Amrendra Kumar Sengar removed station house officer Upendra Singh from Sushant Golf City police station and ordered a departmental inquiry into the handling of the case.