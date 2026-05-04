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Target 15% green cover by 2030, 20% by 2047, says CM Yogi

Calling micro-planning the foundation of the campaign, the chief minister stressed effective implementation of plans at both rural and urban levels. Officials said that 1,935 departmental nurseries are currently operational in the state and arrangements are being made to ensure the availability of more than 500 million saplings, for which 34 new nurseries have also been established.

Published on: May 04, 2026 04:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to prioritise large-scale plantation along both sides of the recently inaugurated Ganga Expressway, while asking every Anganwadi centre to plant at least five drumstick (moringa) saplings and each student in schools and colleges to plant at least one sapling.

CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for the Mega Plantation Campaign-2026 on Sunday. (File)

Uttar Pradesh has set a target of planting 35 crore saplings in a single day as part of its plantation drive this year.

Reviewing preparations for the Mega Plantation Campaign-2026, the chief minister said, “Uttar Pradesh must move rapidly towards a green revolution and achieve the target of 15% green cover by 2030 and 20% by 2047 under all circumstances.”

As per official data, 514.8 million saplings were planted between 2009 and 2016, and the number increased to 2.4213 billion between 2017 and 2025. During the same period, an increase of 3.38 lakh acres in forest and tree cover was recorded, taking the state’s green cover to nearly 9.96%. In terms of carbon stock growth, the state has surpassed the national average of 1.13% by registering a growth rate of 2.46%.

Forest, environment and climate change minister Arun K Saxena, principal secretary (forest and environment) V Hekali Zhimomi, head of Uttar Pradesh Forest Force and principal chief conservator of forests UP Sunil Chaudhary, and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Target 15% green cover by 2030, 20% by 2047, says CM Yogi
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Target 15% green cover by 2030, 20% by 2047, says CM Yogi
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