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Tawde meets BJP MP Agarwal in Gorakhpur, discusses UP poll preparedness

BJP leaders Vinod Tawde and Dr. Radha Mohan Das Agarwal met to discuss UP election strategies and party dynamics ahead of the 2027 assembly polls.

Updated on: Sep 18, 2026, 19:55:48 IST
By HT Correspondent, GORAKHPUR
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As the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections draw closer, BJP national general secretary and party’s UP in-charge Vinod Tawde held a closed-door meeting with party’s Rajya Sabha MP Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal at the latter’s residence in Daudpur here late on Thursday night.

BJP’s UP in-charge Vinod Tawde (left) with Rajya Sabha MP Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal in Gorakhpur. (Sourced)
BJP’s UP in-charge Vinod Tawde (left) with Rajya Sabha MP Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal in Gorakhpur. (Sourced)

Earlier that day, Tawde arrived in Gorakhpur on a two-day visit to assess the BJP’s grassroots organisational strength ahead of the assembly polls. He also participated in an ‘Ashirwad Ka Diya’ event held to mark the PM’s 76th birthday and a sweets distribution programme at the Adarsh Paddhati Vidyalaya/Atal Residential School in Sahajanwa assembly constituency.

Dr Agarwal confirmed the meeting in a post on his X account. According to the post, the two leaders held detailed discussions on the current political situation in Uttar Pradesh. The meeting focused on the party’s organisational strengths and weaknesses, election preparedness and ticket distribution strategy.

They also discussed political equations in the eight assembly constituencies of Gorakhpur district and adjoining areas, according to Agarwal’s post.

A four-time MLA and a prominent BJP leader, Agarwal is currently a Rajya Sabha member and previously served as the party’s national general secretary. Tawde and Agrawal have also worked together in the BJP’s national organisation in the past.

 
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