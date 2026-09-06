Tawde meets Yogi as BJP intensifies preparations for UP assembly elections

Stepping up preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun drawing up its electoral strategy with a focus on strengthening its organisational machinery at the grassroots and improving coordination between the government and the party organisation.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a meeting with BJP UP in-charge Vinod Tawde and co-in-charge Jagdish Patel on Sunday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Against this backdrop, BJP’s newly appointed UP in-charge Vinod Tawde met chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here on Sunday and held discussions on various issues. BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary and deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also present.

“UP ki raftaar rahegi barkarar, teesri baar banegi NDA sarkar” (UP’s momentum will remain sustained, the NDA government will be formed for the third time), Tawde posted on X after the meeting.

Tawde said he held a “detailed and meaningful discussion” with the chief minister, state BJP president and the two deputy CMs on “various topics related to the organisation, governance and elections”.

The meeting came during Tawde’s first visit to Lucknow after his appointment as the BJP’s UP in-charge. He arrived here on Saturday for a two-day visit and held meetings with party office-bearers from the district to the state level to assess the organisation’s grassroots preparedness and discuss upcoming programmes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} During a separate organisational meeting at the BJP state headquarters on Sunday, Tawde discussed preparations for the assembly elections and organisational issues with state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, national secretary and UP co-in-charge Jagdish Patel, state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh and other party leaders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During a separate organisational meeting at the BJP state headquarters on Sunday, Tawde discussed preparations for the assembly elections and organisational issues with state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, national secretary and UP co-in-charge Jagdish Patel, state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh and other party leaders. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Sangthan ke saath janviswas, 2027 mei fir NDA sarkar” (Organisation with public trust, NDA government again in 2027), Tawde said in another post on X.

He said every BJP worker was committed to forming the NDA government again in 2027 and fulfilling the resolve of “Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Union home minister Amit Shah.

Tawde had advised party workers against organising large crowds on roads and putting up hoardings and posters as part of his welcome during his Lucknow visit.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His two-day visit is being seen as the beginning of an intensified organisational exercise ahead of the 2027 polls, with the BJP seeking to strengthen its booth-level network and ensure better synergy between the government and the party organisation.