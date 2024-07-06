Technical education must align with modern age requirements: Yogi

LUCKNOW/GORAKHPUR: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday emphasized the importance of embracing advanced technology for progress, urging the education of youth in new-age technical courses to keep them at the forefront of modern advancements. CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurating JPN Sarvodaya inter college in Anantpur Sahjanwa on Saturday. (HT)

Speaking at the inauguration of the residential and non-residential buildings of Government Polytechnic in Hardi of Sahajanwa, Yogi said that cyber security had become a significant global concern. By implementing degree or diploma programmes in cyber security, trained youth could be prepared to tackle various cyber-related challenges and secure employment opportunities in this field.

He further emphasised the importance of educating youth in cutting-edge technologies like the Internet of Things, data analytics, and artificial intelligence, stressing the need to advance this initiative at the grassroots level to empower local communities.

Yogi highlighted ongoing efforts to develop a skilled workforce through numerous degree and diploma programmes. He mentioned the three technical universities in Uttar Pradesh—Lucknow, Kanpur, and Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology in Gorakhpur—dedicated to nurturing talent and driving technological advancement in the state.

The chief minister said that various government engineering colleges, polytechnics, ITI colleges, and private engineering institutions were advancing technical education in the state. The vocational education department of the state government was introducing numerous modern courses to skillfully equip the youth.

Emphasising ongoing development in Gorakhpur, Yogi stated, “Continuous development and welfare initiatives are being implemented through various schemes. The Gorakhpur Link Expressway has been successfully completed, and new industries are consistently being established in GIDA (Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority).”

Referring to GIDA in Sahajanwa, he said, “In the area where a slaughterhouse was previously planned, new industries are now being set up. PepsiCo has recently established a plant in the GIDA area, set to be inaugurated soon.”

He noted the continuous expansion of GIDA, with new industries being established regularly. Yogi underscored that these industries are generating employment opportunities daily. He emphasised that diploma holders from this polytechnic would find local employment opportunities after completing their education.

“This polytechnic will play a pivotal role not only in the development of Sahajanwa but also in contributing to the overall development of Gorakhpur,” he said.

CM Yogi said that advanced dams were being built in various areas of the district for flood prevention. He personally inspected several dams and expressed satisfaction with their construction quality, noting that these well-built dams had effectively prevented flooding issues in Gorakhpur despite heavy rainfall.

The chief minister also inaugurated the Jai Parkash Narayan Sarvodaya Girls’ Residential Inter College at Siswa Anantpur village near Sahjanwa.

During the event, CM Yogi said that a boys’ inter college under the ‘Ashram Paddhati’ system was already being run by the social welfare department in the district. The new girls’ inter college, completed at a cost of ₹35.23 crore, has enrolled a total of 210 girls from classes 6 to 12.

CM Yogi said that to promote girls’ education, the state government was set to launch Kasturba Gandhi Colleges up to class 12 in all the blocks of the district. He also mentioned that Eklavya schools were being developed by the social welfare department in each district.