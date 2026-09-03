Technology, data vital to strengthen healthcare system: Pathak

: Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday said technology and data are vital tools for strengthening the healthcare system. Addressing a workshop on ‘SUMAN Roadmap-2030’, a national strategy to prevent avoidable maternal and newborn deaths, he said the government was working to reduce maternal and newborn mortality rates and ensure timely and quality healthcare for women and newborns.

Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Brajesh Pathak (HT File)

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Pathak said preventing maternal and newborn deaths was not only about improving health indices. Safe deliveries, proper care during pregnancy, post-delivery monitoring of mothers and newborns, and timely availability of health services were equally important, he said.

“The Uttar Pradesh government is continuously working to provide better health facilities in every district of the state. It is also making efforts to ensure the availability of specialist doctors, nursing staff and other healthcare personnel at every health unit,” Pathak said.

“Technology and data are vital tools for strengthening the healthcare system. There is a need to develop the capacity to make timely and correct decisions by effectively using available health-related data,” he said. He said ASHA workers, ANMs, nurses, doctors and all frontline health workers were the real strength of the healthcare system. He added that the desired goals could not be achieved by limiting maternal health efforts to the Health Department alone.

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{{^usCountry}} Pathak called upon all states across the country to share their experiences and turn the ‘SUMAN Roadmap-2030’ into concrete action based on their specific needs and circumstances. Amit Kumar Ghosh, additional chief secretary, medical and health department, and other senior officials were present at the programme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pathak called upon all states across the country to share their experiences and turn the ‘SUMAN Roadmap-2030’ into concrete action based on their specific needs and circumstances. Amit Kumar Ghosh, additional chief secretary, medical and health department, and other senior officials were present at the programme. {{/usCountry}}

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