Teen accuses mom, 2 sisters of selling her for ₹10 lakh; FIR lodged

LUCKNOW A young woman in Lucknow’s Thakurganj area accused her mother and two elder sisters of selling her to an unidentified man for ₹10 lakh and trying to force her into flesh trade. The victim, aged around 19 years, claimed that the three had beaten her severely when she resisted their demands, said police officials on Friday. As per the FIR, the victim escaped from her house and went to her father, who lives separately, and narrated her ordeal. (Pic for representation)

The victim’s allegations are a reminder of the need for stricter laws and more effective enforcement to protect vulnerable individuals. The police, however, said the incident is a fallout of strained relations between the woman’s mother and her father.

The complainant’s mother, her two sisters and an unidentified person have been booked under

BNS sections 115 (2) for voluntarily causing hurt, 110 for attempt to commit culpable homicide and 143 (2) for human trafficking. The FIR was lodged on the directives of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) in the matter on Thursday and further investigation are underway, said Omveer Singh Chauhan, Thakurganj police station in-charge, adding that action will be taken against the accused, as per the findings.

The woman mentioned that she approached the court when her complaint was not entertained by the local police, after which directives were issued to register an FIR in the matter. The investigation is currently underway, with the police working to identify and apprehend the buyer and other individuals involved in the alleged human trafficking ring.