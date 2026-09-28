Teen detained for killing Class 3 boy after sodomy bid in UP’s Mathura

A 16-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly killing a nine-year-old boy after a sodomy bid on him in a village within Mathura district’s Barsana police station on September 23, police said on Monday.

The accused admitted that he took the victim near a pond and tried to sodomise him. (For Representation)

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The body of the victim, a Class 3 student who went missing on September 23, was recovered on September 26, they added. Anil Kumar Singh, deputy SP, Govardhan circle at Mathura, said the boy went missing after leaving for a village fair. His father lodged a police complaint on September 24 following which a case was registered at Barsana police station, he added.

“Police recovered the missing boy’s body from behind a temple. On September 27, police detained the juvenile offender who had a stall at the fair where the victim had gone on the day he went missing,” the DSP said.

“During interrogation, the accused admitted that he took the victim near a pond and tried to sodomise him. However, when the victim raised an alarm, the accused hit him with a brick out of fear that he could report the incident to his parents. The teen threw the body behind the village temple,” Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The accused was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board and on its order was later sent to a juvenile home,” the cop added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The accused was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board and on its order was later sent to a juvenile home,” the cop added. {{/usCountry}}

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