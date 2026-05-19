...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Teen dies by suicide in Firozabad after assault and caste slur; three arrested: Police

The extreme step followed a violent altercation at a library in Shikohabad; attackers allegedly accused the teenager of harassing a girl, leading to a severe beating, say cops

Published on: May 19, 2026 03:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

AGRA A 17-year-old BA first year student was found dead by suicide at his home in Bilotia village of UP’s Firozabad on Sunday, a day after he was allegedly assaulted and subjected to casteist slurs at a local library. Police arrested three individuals in connection with the incident, which sparked outrage and heavy security deployment in the area, said officials.

Police received information through Dial 112 that a student had committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his house. (Pic for representation)

According to the police, the extreme step followed a violent altercation on Saturday at the RM Library in Shikohabad town. The attackers allegedly accused the teenager of harassing a girl, leading to a severe beating.

“A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and SC/ST Act against two named and four unidentified people, on the basis of the complaint lodged by the father of the deceased. The matter is being investigated in the light of a suicide note found from the spot. Three individuals have been arrested,” said DSP (Shikohabad circle) Amrish Kumar. He said the body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

Kumar said the police received information through Dial 112 that a Dalit student had committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his house.

Villagers expressed their anger over the incident by not allowing the police to take the body for post- mortem examination. Because of the caste dimension of the incident, the police deployed heavy force in the village.

 
firozabad suicide
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Teen dies by suicide in Firozabad after assault and caste slur; three arrested: Police
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Teen dies by suicide in Firozabad after assault and caste slur; three arrested: Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.