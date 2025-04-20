Menu Explore
Teen dies during clash at wedding over DJ song in Sonbhadra village

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Apr 20, 2025 09:57 PM IST

While the baraatis were dancing to Bhojpuri music playing on the DJ, a group reportedly asked for the song to be changed, which led to an argument with some locals.

A 17-year-old boy died after falling into a well, and three others were injured during a clash allegedly with a group of baraatis over the demand to change a song in Sardaha village under Duddhi police station area of Sonbhadra district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said.

A case has been registered based on a complaint from the deceased’s family. (Sourced)
A case has been registered based on a complaint from the deceased's family. (Sourced)

The deceased was identified as Mohit Yadav, who was a Class 12 student. Those injured included Neeraj (20), Motilal Yadav (22) and Asharfi Lal Yadav (22), all residents of Sardaha, police said.

A police officer said that the baraat had arrived from Pokhra Chainpur in Babhani area for the wedding of Ramsneh Vishwakarma’s daughter. While the baraatis were dancing to Bhojpuri music playing on the DJ, a group reportedly asked for the song to be changed, which led to an argument with some locals. This escalated into a scuffle. Mohit, along with Motilal and Asharfi, got involved in the altercation and was allegedly beaten with sticks by the baraatis. When Neeraj tried to intervene, he was also attacked.

In an attempt to escape the assault, Mohit and Neeraj ran and fell into a nearby well. While Neeraj managed to climb out, Mohit, seriously injured, lost consciousness and died on the spot, a police officer said.

Police reached the scene and sent Mohit’s body for the post-mortem examination, while the injured were admitted to the Duddhi Community Health Centre (CHC). A case has been registered based on a complaint from the deceased’s family. In view of tension in the village, additional police forces have been deployed. Confirming the incident, station house officer Manoj Kumar Singh said an investigation is underway and security has been beefed up in the village.

