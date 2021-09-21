Teenage girl sexually assaulted on moving bus on Yamuna Expressway

AGRA A teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on a moving double-decker AC coach private bus between Badarpur border and Jewar on the Yamuna Expressway on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. An FIR was lodged against two support staff of the bus at Shikohabad police station of Firozabad, said police.

The Kanpur-bound bus had left the Badarpur border in Delhi around 11pm on Monday and moved towards the Yamuna Expressway connecting Agra with Noida. The complainant, a 30-year-old woman boarded the bus with her 14-year-old daughter and 18-year-old daughter of her sister. They were seated in the front portion of the bus (near the driver’s seat).

In the FIR, the woman stated that two support staff – Bablu and Anshu –offered her liquor when she went into one of the AC cabins of the bus. After she threw the glass out of the window, Bablu caught hold of her hand and broke her bangles. Subsequently, the woman moved out of the cabin and found her daughter missing from the seat.

“My daughter was seen coming out of another cabin and was in tears. She said that Anshu outraged her modesty,” stated the complainant in her FIR and revealed that the bus was not stopped despite her request to the driver and fellow passengers.

“Both the accused, Bablu and Anshu, got off the bus. Anshu got down at Tappal in Aligarh and Anshu got down at Naujheel area of Mathura. Teams are being sent to these districts and contact has been established with SSP Mathura as we found their location in Mant town. SSP Etawah has also been alerted as the accused belong to the district,” said AK Shukla, SSP (Firozabad).

“A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 376 (rape), 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code besides Section ¾ of the Pocso Act as the victim is a minor,” he added.

The complainant had registered the FIR at Shikohabad police station after her relatives reached there. Other passengers took other buses to reach Kanpur, the final destination.