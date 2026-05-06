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Temperatures to climb back up after brief hiatus in UP

Temperatures to climb back up after brief hiatus in UP

Published on: May 06, 2026 09:13 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, Temperatures across Uttar Pradesh are likely to rise significantly over the next week as the impact of the current western disturbance weakens, the Meteorological Centre here said on Wednesday.

Temperatures to climb back up after brief hiatus in UP

According to a press note issued by the India Meteorological Department , rainfall activity in the state is expected to gradually decline, with only isolated thundershowers likely in the Terai region and adjoining eastern districts.

As weather conditions clear up across most parts, the maximum temperature has already seen an increase and is expected to rise further by 5-7 degrees over the next seven days.

Despite the rise, however, no heatwave conditions are likely in the state during this period, the department said, adding that dry weather is expected to prevail after May 8.

The Met office, however, forecast partly cloudy skies for Lucknow and nearby areas, with the possibility of thunder development and light rain on Thursday. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the state capital are likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Minimum temperatures also remained below average in several districts, including Barabanki , Hardoi , and Basti , reflecting the continued impact of recent rainfall.

No significant rainfall was recorded in major cities during the day.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
lucknow uttar pradesh india meteorological department
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Temperatures to climb back up after brief hiatus in UP
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Temperatures to climb back up after brief hiatus in UP
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