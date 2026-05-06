Lucknow, Temperatures across Uttar Pradesh are likely to rise significantly over the next week as the impact of the current western disturbance weakens, the Meteorological Centre here said on Wednesday.

Temperatures to climb back up after brief hiatus in UP

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According to a press note issued by the India Meteorological Department , rainfall activity in the state is expected to gradually decline, with only isolated thundershowers likely in the Terai region and adjoining eastern districts.

As weather conditions clear up across most parts, the maximum temperature has already seen an increase and is expected to rise further by 5-7 degrees over the next seven days.

Despite the rise, however, no heatwave conditions are likely in the state during this period, the department said, adding that dry weather is expected to prevail after May 8.

The Met office, however, forecast partly cloudy skies for Lucknow and nearby areas, with the possibility of thunder development and light rain on Thursday. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the state capital are likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

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{{^usCountry}} Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph are very likely at isolated places across the state, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph are very likely at isolated places across the state, it added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Wednesday, Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius, which was 6.4 notches below normal, while the minimum settled at 21.0 degrees Celsius, 3.3 notches below normal. The city reported no rainfall during the day, with maximum and minimum relative humidity at 91 per cent and 39 per cent, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Wednesday, Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius, which was 6.4 notches below normal, while the minimum settled at 21.0 degrees Celsius, 3.3 notches below normal. The city reported no rainfall during the day, with maximum and minimum relative humidity at 91 per cent and 39 per cent, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Across the state, most places recorded below-normal temperatures. Kanpur city logged a maximum of 33.6 degrees Celsius, 6.9 degrees below normal, while Varanasi reported highs between 35.0 and 36.1 degrees Celsius. Jhansi recorded 36.9 degrees Celsius, and Orai 37.2 degrees Celsius, among the highest in the state, though still below normal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Across the state, most places recorded below-normal temperatures. Kanpur city logged a maximum of 33.6 degrees Celsius, 6.9 degrees below normal, while Varanasi reported highs between 35.0 and 36.1 degrees Celsius. Jhansi recorded 36.9 degrees Celsius, and Orai 37.2 degrees Celsius, among the highest in the state, though still below normal. {{/usCountry}}

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Minimum temperatures also remained below average in several districts, including Barabanki , Hardoi , and Basti , reflecting the continued impact of recent rainfall.

No significant rainfall was recorded in major cities during the day.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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