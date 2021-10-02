Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Temporary power connections: PVVNL’s six teams to probe status in 18 districts

Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (PVVNL) decision comes after UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) recently found gross irregularities in giving temporary power connections in Noida and Greater Noida
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON OCT 02, 2021 12:45 AM IST
The six teams will probe the status of temporary power connections in as many zones namely Noida, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Saharanpur. (Photo for representation only)

The Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (PVVNL) on Friday constituted special teams to probe the status of temporary power connections issued in 18 districts under the discom asking the officials leading the teams to submit their findings to the headquarters within two working days.

This comes after the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) recently found gross irregularities in giving temporary power connections in Noida and Greater Noida. The UPPCL has issued charge sheets to 23 engineers and three clerks in the matter.

According to an office memorandum issued by PVVNL director (commercial) IP Singh, six teams will probe the status of temporary power connections in as many zones namely Noida, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Saharanpur.

“It will be the responsibility of the teams to investigate issues related to status of online ledgerisation of temporary power connections, validity of such connections, status of dues against each temporary connection, status of reading and billing and purpose of the connection,” says the memorandum.

Earlier, UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avadhesh Kumar Verma filed a petition in the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC), urging it to order a statewide probe into the status of temporary power connections in all the main cities, including Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Agra.

The commission issued a notice to the UPPCL asking it to file a detailed report on Verma’s demand for a statewide inquiry to check the status of temporary power connections. “What has been found in the three divisions of Noida may just be a proverbial tip of iceberg and a statewide independent probe under the UPERC’s supervision is must to get to the bottom of the scam,” Verma said.

