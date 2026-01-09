Tension prevails in Meerut village over Dalit woman’s abduction, her mother’s murder

A day after a 50-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly murdered and her 20-year-old daughter abducted in Kapsad village under Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district’s Sardhana police station, tension prevailed in the area on Friday while leaders of various political parties visited the village, demanding justice for the aggrieved family and strict punishment for two local men involved in the crime even as both the accused and the abducted woman remained untraceable. Anticipating unrest, the administration sealed all entry routes to Kapsad village. A company of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) along with heavy police have been deployed there to maintain law and order. (For Representation)

The leaders demanded immediate arrest of the accused, safe recovery of the abducted woman within 48 hours, demolition of the accused’s house, ₹50 lakh compensation and a government job for one member of the victim’s family. The situation remained tense even after senior officials, including the DM, the DIG and the SSP reached the village to hold talks with the family.

After prolonged talks, the administration assured the victim’s kin ₹10 lakh immediate financial assistance and promised them to recover the abducted woman within 48 hours. However, the officials were busy convincing them till Friday evening to perform the last rites of the deceased woman.

Meerut SSP Vipin Tada said police have been deployed in the village and that 10 police teams, under the supervision of two SP-rank officers, are conducting raids to recover the abducted woman and arrest the accused. “A case has been registered under stringent sections, and some individuals have been taken into custody for questioning. The accused will be arrested soon,” he said.

Flaying the incident, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Dharmpal Singh said criminals have no caste and would not be spared. He directed the SSP to expedite arrests and ensure the safe recovery of the abducted woman. Former Union minister Sanjeev Balyan said the accused would not be spared and assured full support from the BJP and the Yogi government, including financial assistance and a job for one family member.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav spoke to the victim’s family over the phone and announced ₹3 lakh assistance. Azad Samaj Party president and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad also spoke to the family, assuring them justice and stating that Kapsad would not be allowed to ‘become another Hathras’.

Condemning the incident, BSP chief Mayawati termed it “extremely painful, shameful, and worrying,” and urged the government to take strict action against the culprits while paying special attention to the issue of women’s safety. Those who visited the aggrieved family included Sardhana MLA Atul Pradhan, former Hastinapur (in Meerut) MLA Yogesh Verma, former Union minister Sanjeev Balyan and Siwalkhas (in Baghpat) MLA Ghulam Mohammad.

Police said the incident occurred around 8 am on Thursday when Sunita, wife of Satendra Jatav, along with her 20--year-old daughter were walking toward their fields. Near a newly constructed canal bridge, accused Paras Som, who worked as a compounder for a local doctor, and Sunil Som along with their three to four unidentified accomplices, allegedly intercepted them.

At gunpoint, they allegedly abducted the daughter. When Sunita resisted, she was repeatedly attacked on the head with a sharp-edged weapon, leading to her death during treatment.

Police have taken into custody the two brothers, father, sister-in-law, sister and brother-in-law of both the accused. However, despite multiple detentions and raids, police have so far not been able to trace either the accused or the abducted woman.