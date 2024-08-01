TGT/PGT recruitment-2022: Two years on, 13 lakh aspiring teachers still await exam in U.P.

More than 13 lakh candidates who had applied for the recruitment against 4,163 vacant posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and lecturers (post graduate teachers) in government-aided secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh are still waiting for the recruitment exam to be conducted despite two years already having passed since filling in the forms. More than 13 lakh candidates who had applied for the recruitment against 4,163 vacant posts of teachers. (For Rep)

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) had invited and accepted online applications for the TGT/PGT recruitment-2022 till July 16, 2022. Over 13.33 lakh candidates had applied for it.

However, after that Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) was formed by the state government and the newly formed commission got the right to select principals and teachers in government-aided secondary schools.

But, the new commission has not been able to announce the date of the written examination for the recruitment to these 4,163 posts till now, making the unemployed bear the brunt of the change in the system and the resulting delay.

The state education department officials are tight-lipped on the issue and maintain that the decision to hold the new recruitment lies with the state government and the new commission.

“It is a sad state of affairs as the wait of the lakhs of aspirants desperate for a job continues. The worrying thing is that no one has the answer to the question as to when the TGT/PGT recruitment exam-2022 would be held. Officials merely claim that the decision in this regard would be taken only after the new commission becomes fully active,” says Avanish Pandey, president, Pratiyogi Chatra Sangharsh Samiti, an organisation representing educated unemployed youths vying for government jobs.

There are an average of 320 contenders for one post for TGT/PGT-2022 recruitment. A total of 8,68,531 applicants had applied for 3,539 posts of TGT making plain that there are 245 contenders each post of TGT on offer.

Likewise, 4,64,605 candidates have applied for 624 posts of PGT that are to be filled amounting to 745 candidates being in the fray for each of these posts.

Interestingly, the recruitment for 15,207 teaching posts advertised in 2021 was completed in a record time of six-and-a-half-months. The Supreme Court had ordered to complete the recruitment by October 31, 2021.

Contempt proceedings were certain if the selection process was not completed within the stipulated date. The result was that after issuing the revised advertisement on March 15, the selection board had completed the process from conducting the written examination to holding the interviews of 11,84,255 candidates by October 31, 2021.