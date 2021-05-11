Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ‘Thai woman who died of Covid was spa therapist in Lucknow’
lucknow news

‘Thai woman who died of Covid was spa therapist in Lucknow’

The police team formed to probe the controversy around the death of a Thai woman, who reportedly died of Covid-19 in Lucknow last week, on Monday claimed the deceased was a professional therapist and worked at a local spa in the city
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 12:04 AM IST
HT Image

The police team formed to probe the controversy around the death of a Thai woman, who reportedly died of Covid-19 in Lucknow last week, on Monday claimed the deceased was a professional therapist and worked at a local spa in the city.

“The woman was a professional spa therapist and worked at a local spa centre. When she contracted Covid-19 virus, she was admitted to a hospital by spa centre manager Salman, who also performed her last rites as per the wish of members of the deceased family following permission from Thai embassy officials,” said DCP Sanjiv Suman, who is heading the team set up to probe the matter.

The probe was initiated after reports on social media claimed she was an escort and was invited to Lucknow by son of a politician and a prominent builder at a time when cases of Covid-19 were rising.

On Sunday, the said politician refuted the claims and wrote to local police requesting an investigation into the matter.

The probe team found that the deceased was a regular visitor to India since 2010 and to Lucknow since 2019.

“We questioned the owner of the spa and the manager regarding the matter and have not found anything suspicious or illegal yet. The investigation is still on, and we are looking into other aspects of the case,” said the officer.

The woman was admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, on April 28 and she died on May 3, as per ADM (administration) Amar Pal Singh. Later, her family was contacted in Thailand via embassy. As per their wishes, her last rites were performed by the police and district administration on May 5, he had said.

An official statement released by the Lucknow police said the probe team had spoken to people connected with the case.

“Further investigation in the case will be done on the basis of facts collected by the team,” read the police statement.

The police team formed to probe the controversy around the death of a Thai woman, who reportedly died of Covid-19 in Lucknow last week, on Monday claimed the deceased was a professional therapist and worked at a local spa in the city.

“The woman was a professional spa therapist and worked at a local spa centre. When she contracted Covid-19 virus, she was admitted to a hospital by spa centre manager Salman, who also performed her last rites as per the wish of members of the deceased family following permission from Thai embassy officials,” said DCP Sanjiv Suman, who is heading the team set up to probe the matter.

The probe was initiated after reports on social media claimed she was an escort and was invited to Lucknow by son of a politician and a prominent builder at a time when cases of Covid-19 were rising.

On Sunday, the said politician refuted the claims and wrote to local police requesting an investigation into the matter.

The probe team found that the deceased was a regular visitor to India since 2010 and to Lucknow since 2019.

“We questioned the owner of the spa and the manager regarding the matter and have not found anything suspicious or illegal yet. The investigation is still on, and we are looking into other aspects of the case,” said the officer.

The woman was admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, on April 28 and she died on May 3, as per ADM (administration) Amar Pal Singh. Later, her family was contacted in Thailand via embassy. As per their wishes, her last rites were performed by the police and district administration on May 5, he had said.

An official statement released by the Lucknow police said the probe team had spoken to people connected with the case.

“Further investigation in the case will be done on the basis of facts collected by the team,” read the police statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mama dog seems to have a problem with her ‘yellow puppy’. Watch

Cops dance to Enjaai Enjaami at Chennai station, get thumbs up from tweeple

When JRD Tata helped the future prez of India KR Narayanan to achieve his dream

Over 1.48 crore Olive Ridley turtles hatch in Odisha's Gahirmatha beach. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Covid-19 vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP