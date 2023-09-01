Low-cost treatment option now available for ‘ramp lesion’: Doctor

The treatment for ramp lesion, a type of painful knee injury reported in about 15% of all knee injury cases, now has an economical treatment option called the shoelace technique, said Dr Sheetal Kumar, an arthroscopy surgeon from Bhopal and participant at IASCON-2023, the 20th national conference of Indian Arthroscopy Society at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Friday. A ramp lesion is described as an injury involving the medial meniscus, part of the knee that decreases stress upon the knee joint. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The implants were usually used to treat ramp lesions. Now, with the shoelace surgery, treatment for this common ailment that demanded over ₹2 lakh is possible at about one-fourth the cost,” said Dr Kumar.

“Ignorance is the biggest mistake people, particularly sportspersons, make in case of injury to a ligament,” said Dr Shailendra Singh, senior faculty department of orthopaedic at KGMU and convenor of scientific sessions.

“The golden rule for a sportsperson is to never let a niggle become an injury. The science behind it is simple – more the delay more complexities in injury,” said Prof Ashish Kumar, organising secretary of the conference and HoD sports medicine at KGMU.

“Every year we get cases of sportspersons who have to give long breaks to their sporting career just because of ignoring minor injuries of ligaments that cause major damage,” said Dr Singh.

The three-day conference is being attended by about 1000 arthroscopy specialists and stalwarts of the field not only from India but also from far-off countries like Australia, France, Egypt and doctors from SAARC countries including Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan.

“There is a growing need for arthroscopy in our country. At present, we have about two dozen major arthroscopy centres including medical colleges and many private centres. But the need is much more and at least one good centre in each district of the state and country,” said Dr Ashish Kumar, who is also the founder Arthroscopy Association of Uttar Pradesh.

Ankle injuries, such as sprains, strains and stress fractures are among the most common injuries in track and field. Knee injuries, such as anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, are among the most common injuries in track and field that need immediate medical attention at a specialised centre, said speakers at the conference.

