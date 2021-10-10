‘Third phase of Mission Shakti proved fruitful in punishing criminals’

The Uttar Pradesh prosecution department has succeeded in getting the death sentence awarded to four accused with effective pleading of the case in the court.

Additional chief secretary, home, UP, Awanish Kumar Awasthi in a press statement said, “On the instruction of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the third phase of the ‘Mission Shakti’ was launched in the state on August 21. The drive launched by the state government gave fruitful results in the terms of the punishment to criminals.”

“Among the four accused awarded death sentence by the court, two cases are from Firozabad while one each is from Hathras and Lucknow. In 74 cases taken up in different district courts in the state, 134 accused have been sentenced to life imprisonment. Aligarh, Bareilly and Sitapur district courts are the top three in terms of sentencing life imprisonment to the accused,” Awasthi said.

He said in 89 cases, the courts punished 98 accused to 10 years or more in prison. The top three districts in which the accused were sentenced to 10 years or more imprisonment included Sitapur, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur, he added.

“Similarly, in 221 cases, 262 accused have been sentenced to less than 10 years in prison. The top three districts are Kanpur Nagar, Aligarh and Kasganj. The bails of 1,027 accused have been rejected in 977 cases by various courts in the state,” Awasthi said.

He further said under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act 1986, 2,470 gang charts had been submitted for approval in the state this year. The district magistrates had given approval in 2,429 of which 1,567 charge sheets had been filed in the court, Awasthi added.

“The home department reviewed the action taken under the Gangster Act, Arms Permission and Section 107/116 of the CrPC. Effective control has been taken in the incidents of misuse of licensed arms, suspension/cancellation had been recommended against 3,269 arms licences this year while 3,088 cases have been registered and 2,293 arms licences have been suspended and 38,038 weapons have been deposited in various districts,” he said.

To maintain peace as well as law and order in the state, a thorough review of the action taken this year under Section 107/116 of CrPC was also done. This year, 19,07,833 people had been arrested in 4,32,256 cases under section 116(3)/117. Action had been taken in the cases of disturbing peace against 850 people and recovery notices were issued to 133 people, he said.

