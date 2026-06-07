Those who try to disrupt celebrations in Uttar Pradesh will lose their present and future: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said festivals are no longer disturbed by frequent troubles as they were before 2017. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a public function in Gonda on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

If anyone tries to spoil the spirit of celebrations, they will lose both their present and future, he said.

The chief minister was speaking at a function organised in Gonda district to inaugurate and lay the foundation of 262 projects worth ₹516 crore.

“Guns were fired, canes were used and taking the name of Lord Ram was prohibited. Lord Ram’s devotees could not visit Ayodhya. Now, there is such a system in place where no person hostile to Lord Ram can even enter Ayodhya. Those above 40 years in Gonda must have seen and participated in the (Ram Temple) movement and experienced the atrocities of the then governments,” he said.

“Disturbances would begin before festivals and celebrations. Before 2017, those in power would bow before rioters and habitual criminals, and curfews would remain in force for months,” he added.

“No one can spoil festivities in Uttar Pradesh and if anyone attempts it, not only will they lose the present, but their future will be destroyed too,” he said.

“Ayodhya is shining today and a new model is there. Your ancestors must be blessing you for seeing Lord Ram seated in his grand temple,” he added.

“I remember in 2015-16 an attempt for a riot was made in Gonda around Durga Puja. Idol immersions were not allowed and Ramlilas were obstructed. Daughters and traders were not safe due to professional criminals and those in power then used to bow before the mafia and this created an identity crisis among the people,” the chief minister said.

“Gonda has a history in the freedom struggle, but due to appeasement and a lack of planned development, the district remained ignored. When youth from here went to other districts or states, they were seen from a distance and doubted. But now people smile when youth from UP go to other states,” he said.

“People want to befriend residents of Gonda, the district that is close to Ayodhya. This is (due to) nine years of the double engine government,” he said.

“If you elect good people and a good government, the results will be good. If wrong people are elected, then nobody will be able to save you from the consequences,” Adityanath said.

“(When) we had to build medical colleges, we did not say that it would be built in Saifai (the ancestral village of the Yadav family of Samajwadi Party). We said that it will be built in Gonda, Bahraich, Balrampur, Ayodhya, Basti,” he said.

After a medical college, an airport is coming up in Shravasti, the place established by Luv, the son of Lord Ram, he said.

Referring to the state government’s development push, he said we have decided to review every two assembly constituencies (together), launch development projects and visit them.

He further said, “If in 2017 there was a discussion regarding the dirtiest city in the country, it was Gonda. And, today, I can say that Gonda is creating an identity for itself as one of the clean cities of the country. Today, Gonda is clean and is moving ahead with a new identity.”

Gonda’s Katra assembly constituency got projects worth ₹256 crore and Colonelganj ₹260 crore.