Thousands offer Alvida Ki Namaz amid hi-tech security

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 06, 2024 07:28 AM IST

“Mobile drone vehicle (MDV) was deployed to keep surveillance and our social media team was active to check anti-social elements,” said Upendra Kumar Agrawal, joint commissioner, law and order, adding that 15 companies of PACs were also deployed in the city, especially in west and central zones, along with civil police.

LUCKNOW: Thousands of Muslim devotees offered ‘Alvida Ki Namaz’ (prayer on last Friday of Ramzan) at various mosques in the city on Friday. To ensure law and order and the safety of devotees, Lucknow police deployed a heavy force and used cutting-edge technology.

Muslims offering Alvida namaz at Tilewali Masjid in Lucknow. (HT)
Muslims offering Alvida namaz at Tilewali Masjid in Lucknow. (HT)

The cops in the Old City were seen doing foot marches.

While traffic remained diverted in most areas in the Old City, Muslims were seen cooperating fully with the police administration.

Historical places such as Tile Wali Mosque were full of devotees. Thousands of people gathered to offer namaz at Tile Wali Masjid, Asifi mosque in Bada Imambada and Aishbagh Eidgah. Elaborate security arrangements were also made at all prominent mosques in the city.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Thousands offer Alvida Ki Namaz amid hi-tech security
