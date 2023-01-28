Three arrested after 6 houses collapse in Agra, minor girl dies

Agra Police arrested the owner, builder and contractor of an under construction building after a four-year-old girl was killed and two people were injured when six houses collapsed here on Thursday morning. The work at the under-construction building is believed to have caused the tragic incident.

“The six houses collapsed outside city station in Dhuliaganj under Hariparvat police station area, where the excavation work of an inn (dharamshala) was going on. Three people of a family were buried. A four-year-old girl has been killed,” additional district magistrate Anjani Kumar Singh was reported as saying by news agency ANI.

Confirming the incident, Agra police commissioner Dr Preetinder Singh said: “The Kotwali police got information at 8.30am about collapse of some houses, prima facie due to excavation work going on in the basement of a nearby house”.

“Police and fire brigade personnel were pressed into service and rescued three people, including the girl, who were trapped. Later, the girl died during treatment. The two others are also undergoing treatment and are reported to be stable. No one is trapped inside,” Singh said.

The injured were identified as Vivek Kumar Sharma (38) and his daughter Videhi (06), said police, adding his other daughter Rushali could not be saved.

Taking cognizance of the incident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration and police to visit the spot and carry out relief and rescue work.

A case was registered under sections 304/337/338/427 of the Indian Penal Code and 7 Criminal Law Amendment Act at Kotwali police station of Agra. The contractor Raghvendra Upadhyaya was arrested on Thursday .

“Raju Mehra, owner of the land and builder Haresh Sharma were arrested on Friday from St John’s College in Agra city,” said police commissioner Dr Preetinder Singh.

Financial relief

Minister for higher education and MLA from Agra South, Yogendra Upadhyaya handed over a cheque of Rs. 2 lakh as financial relief to the affected family on Friday. The minister promised free treatment to the injured family members and assured to make efforts to provide them a house under government scheme for displaced families. The revenue department staff was directed to assess the losses suffered by the families which lost their houses. The minister also drew criticism after a video went viral in which he was seen speaking rudely to affected family members while handing over the cheque.

