Lucknow building collapse aftermath: LMC to set up disaster response cell, train staff

Preparing to become the first responder in all sorts of disasters, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), will set up a disaster response cell and train its manpower for rescue work, a top civic official said.

The move follows the lessons from the collapse of Alaya Apartment on Wazir Hasan Road in Lucknow on January 24 that claimed three lives.

Municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh said, “Every tragedy teaches us a lesson. This tragedy has taught us to always remain alert. Everyone has seen that LMC has been the first responder. So, LMC will have to take up this role with full responsibility. Everyone depended on LMC, from installing of lights at different positions to clearing the way with JCBs (earth movers), arranging ropes and wires. So why not take full responsibility of first action till the arrival of the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) or the Army?”

“We will train our manpower to become the first responder. Besides, LMC will purchase all the basic equipment like cutters, drills, special dress, along with safety jackets, gloves and small genset inside a dedicated vehicle for disasters, besides oxygen cylinders, lights, wires, ropes, water, sensors, and everything (else) required for saving lives in such conditions,” Singh said.

Talking about the LMC’s contribution in the rescue work, he said, “We were there within no time, our men from various departments were at the spot. Our JCBs moved in quickly. We installed lights around the fallen structure. LMC ensured water supply and other stuff to relief workers at the site.”

Emphasizing the importance of the municipal corporation’s role, he said, “There can be different sorts of disasters like earthquakes and landslides. There can be biological disasters like we faced in the form of Covid, disease outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics. LMC has to be the first responder before others take over.”

