Three killed, 15 injured as mini truck overturns in Shahjahanpur

Three people were killed while as many as 15 others were injured when a pick up mini truck overturned near old toll plaza on Bareilly highway under city Kotwali police station limits of Shahjahanpur district on Sunday morning, said senior police officials. (Pic for representation)

At least 25 people travelling from Haridwar, Uttarakhand in the mini-truck were on way to attend some religious discourse at Naimisharanya in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district.

Sharing further details, Shahjahanpur circle officer (CO), city, Saumya Pandey said that two of the deceased, Veermol and Netrapal, are the residents of Haridwar while the third victim identified as Radhey Shyam is of Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. She said 15 others injured in the incident are undergoing treatment at the government medical college of Shahjahanpur.

The CO said the family members of all three deceased have been informed and the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

Another police official said the initial investigation suggested that the driver who drove the vehicle the entire night, was tired following which he went sleepy while crossing the old toll plaza. He said the vehicle’s one tyre climbed over the road divider in speed and it overturned causing fatalities and injuries. He said the police had registered an FIR under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhitha sections for causing injuries and deaths due to negligence and reckless driving in the matter and further probe is on.