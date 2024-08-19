 Three killed, 15 injured as mini truck overturns in Shahjahanpur - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Three killed, 15 injured as mini truck overturns in Shahjahanpur

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 19, 2024 08:54 AM IST

At least 25 people travelling from Haridwar, Uttarakhand in the mini-truck were on way to attend some religious discourse at Naimisharanya in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district

Three people were killed while as many as 15 others were injured when a pick up mini truck overturned near old toll plaza on Bareilly highway under city Kotwali police station limits of Shahjahanpur district on Sunday morning, said senior police officials.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

At least 25 people travelling from Haridwar, Uttarakhand in the mini-truck were on way to attend some religious discourse at Naimisharanya in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district.

Sharing further details, Shahjahanpur circle officer (CO), city, Saumya Pandey said that two of the deceased, Veermol and Netrapal, are the residents of Haridwar while the third victim identified as Radhey Shyam is of Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. She said 15 others injured in the incident are undergoing treatment at the government medical college of Shahjahanpur.

The CO said the family members of all three deceased have been informed and the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

Another police official said the initial investigation suggested that the driver who drove the vehicle the entire night, was tired following which he went sleepy while crossing the old toll plaza. He said the vehicle’s one tyre climbed over the road divider in speed and it overturned causing fatalities and injuries. He said the police had registered an FIR under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhitha sections for causing injuries and deaths due to negligence and reckless driving in the matter and further probe is on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Three killed, 15 injured as mini truck overturns in Shahjahanpur
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On