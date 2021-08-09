Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Three minor sisters burnt to death as cylinder catches fire in UP
lucknow news

Three minor sisters burnt to death as cylinder catches fire in UP

The officer said at the time of the incident, the girls’ mother had stepped out to fetch water. The girls, 11, 6, and 4 years of age, were in the kitchen when the cylinder caught fire, trapping them inside
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Three minor sisters died of burn injuries when a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder caught fire in their house in Imamgarh village of Azamgarh district, Uttar Pradesh, late Sunday evening, police said on Monday.

A senior police officer said there was reportedly a leakage in the gas pipe.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Faulty power meters go beyond permissible limit

The officer said at the time of the incident, the girls’ mother had stepped out to fetch water. The girls, 11, 6, and 4 years of age, were in the kitchen when the cylinder caught fire, trapping them inside.

Hearing their cries for help, villagers rescued the girls who were rushed to the hospital. The older two were declared brought dead while the youngest succumbed to her injuries later.

Police said they were probing the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Police dog stabbed brutally returns to duty, receives toy from the Mayor

Watch: French and Japanese astronauts hold Olympics closing ceremony in ISS

A gifted mind and a pure soul

Old video of largest transforming human image goes viral. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live
Shahid Kapoor
Quit India movement
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Anupam Shyam
August 2021 festivals
Nagasaki Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP