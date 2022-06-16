Three of a family among four die in accident in U.P.’s Basti district

Four people, including three members of a family, died while three others, including two minors, were seriously injured when a speeding car in which they were travelling rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in Basti district late on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

As per a police official, the accident occurred on Gorakhpur national highway near Khajuha village under Kaptanganj police station limits of Basti district when one Dr Om Narain Srivastava and his family were travelling from Fatehpur to their native place in Padri Bazaar, Gorakhpur, at around 11.45 pm.

The cop said Dr Om Narain Srivastava’s son Ravi Srivastava, 40, Ravi’s wife Ratan Srivastava, 35, Dr Om Narain’s wife Vandana Srivastava, 70, and the car driver, whose identity could not be ascertained, died in the accident while Dr Srivastava, 78, and two kids of his family Pranav Srivastava, 14, and Vaishnavi, 8, were seriously injured.

Inspector in-charge, Kaptanganj police station, Satyendra Kunwar informed the media persons that the car was completely destroyed in the accident. He said the rescue team of the National Highway Authority of India took multiple hours to take out the occupants of the car trapped inside.

As per Kunwar, the bodies had been sent for a post-mortem examination while the injured were first rushed to Basti district hospital from where they were later referred to a Lucknow hospital for better treatment.