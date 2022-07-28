Three of a family ‘die by suicide’ over ‘pressure to repay loan’

A 42-year-old junior engineer at the irrigation department, his 38-year-old wife and 17-year-old daughter were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house in Sultanpur colony under Jankipuram police station limits here on Wednesday morning.

It is alleged the victims died after consuming some poisonous substance.

According to police officials, initial probe hints at the family members committing suicide as a suicide note has been recovered from the spot in which they had mentioned about the pressure of paying back the loan taken to invest in property.

A police official said the JE along with some other people had decided to invest in land to earn some extra money for which he took loan of ₹60 lakh in his name and suffered loss in the land deal. He said his partners had earlier decided that the profit as well loss would be distributed equally among them but they backtracked after facing losses. Thus, the JE had the entire burden to pay back the loan, he added.

The couple’s 14-year-old son is the only survivor as he had gone to Bengaluru at a relative’s place. The deceased JE hails from Asaha village of Itaunja, Lucknow but lived in Jankpiuram in a rented house for past many years.

Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North, SM Qasim Abidi said the police received information about the incident when some neighbours spotted the victims lying in their house and informed at the police emergency response centre at around 9.30 am.

The couple was rushed to the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University where they were declared dead on arrival while their daughter succumbed later during the treatment.

He said the police have found a suicide note from the house in which it was mentioned there was pressure on the JE to repay the loan. He said the family members unanimously decided to end their lives after being unable to pay the loan amount.

The DCP said the police are further ascertaining identity of people whose names have been mentioned in the suicide note and efforts were on to arrest them. He however denied revealing the names and added, further investigation was on to ascertain circumstances under which the family members ended their lives.