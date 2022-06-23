Three of family in Jaunpur die after leaking LPG cylinder catches fire

Three persons, including a minor boy, died while two others were injured when a leaking LPG cylinder kept inside a hut caught fire in Kewatli village of Maharajganj in Jaunpur on Thursday morning, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the mishap took place when Neelam, (28), wife of one Akhilesh Vishwakarma (30) of Kewatli, was going to boil milk. Her husband Akhilesh, two children Shivansh (5) and Yuvraj (3) were sleeping in the hut at the time of the incident.

As she lit a match stick, the LPG leaking from domestic cylinder caught fire and within no time engulfed the entire hut.

Hearing their screams, locals ran to the spot and Akhilesh’s elder brother Suresh, 32, tried to rescue all the four by jumping into the inferno, police said.

With the help of locals, Suresh was able to bring out all the four. The police then took them to a nearby government hospital where after giving first aid doctors referred them to district hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Suresh, Neelam and Shivansh died of burn injuries during treatment while conditions of Akhilesh and his other son were said to be critical, said police.