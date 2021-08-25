Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Three pvt firms in race to get UPSRTC’s e-ticketing tender
The three private companies in the race are Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, the MCT Cards &Technology Pvt Ltd and Ebix Cash (File photo)
UPSRTC’s proposed integrated bus ticketing system seeks to provide ease of going cashless through Euro Master Visa (EMV)-compliant ticket-issuing machines
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 11:21 PM IST

Three private companies are in the race to grab the UP State Road Transport Corporation’s (UPSRTC) contract to implement its ambitious integrated bus ticketing system project which will be the precursor to the rollout of National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) in the state.

“We opened technical bids on Tuesday and found three private firms to be in the race for the contract,” a senior UPSRTC official said, adding, “Now, we will evaluate financial bids by them early next month after which the company found quoting the lowest price to implement the project will be awarded the contract.”

The three companies in the race are Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, the MCT Cards &Technology Pvt Ltd and Ebix Cash. “The UPSRTC invited the tender in July last year and then had to cancel the process and re-tender twice with relaxed terms and conditions because it received a single bid each time and according to the rules, a single bid cannot be processed,” the official said.

The UPSRTC’s proposed integrated bus ticketing system seeks to provide ease of going cashless through Euro Master Visa (EMV)-compliant ticket-issuing machines. The ticketing machines will have provision to accept fare through multiple modes like cash, existing cards issued to passengers, debit cards, QR codes, open loop systems and/or NCMC cards, etc.

