Three social media accounts booked for spreading rumours about terror attack

For spreading rumours about terrorist attack in Shahjahanpur, the state police have initiated action against three social media accounts after registering two separate FIRs in Shahjahanpur and Budaun, confirmed senior police officials here on Sunday. (Pic for representation)

In a press note shared by the UP police, the action was initiated against three social media accounts following directions from chief minister Yogi Adityanath to take strict action against those spreading misinformation on social media. It stated that three accounts have been identified as Parvinda (@parvinda.2023) on Facebook, Ankit Kumar (@ankit_kumar71010) on Instagram and a fake Facebook ID created in the name of ‘Aditya Bhaiya MP Budaun’.

A police official said the first case was registered against these accounts at Kotwali Shahjahanpur police station on Sunday while the second case was lodged with the Civil Lines police station of Budaun on the complaint of Samajwadi Party veteran leader Shivpal Yadav’s son and Budaun MP Aditya Yadav for misusing his name to spread rumours of firing and blasts in Shahjahanpur.

The official further stated that the UP Police have appealed the public not to spread misinformation on social media without verifying facts, which can create fear among the public or negatively impact the morale of the Indian Army. He said the state police are continuously monitoring social media platforms round the clock to take action against misinformation and cybercrime. He said the public can verify information, photos, or videos through the UP Police’s fact-check account.