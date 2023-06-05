Lift glitch: Three get stuck in LDA’s Parijat Apartments in Lucknow

Three people got trapped in a lift for approximately 20 minutes on Sunday afternoon after one of the lifts malfunctioned twice at Lucknow Development Authority’s (LDA) Parijat Apartments, on Faizabad Road, in Gomti Nagar’s Vikrant Khand area of Lucknow.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to Kanishk Mishra, a resident of A-3, 1501, the incident happened on Sunday afternoon when he was with two other guests and the lift stopped on the fourth floor. “There was no network hence we could not call anyone for help, but approximately after 20 minutes when the network resumed, I called for help and then the supervisor helped us. The lift stopped again on the ninth floor,” he added.

This has become a regular phenomenon in LDA buildings including Parijat Apartment.

On April 18, LDA vice-chairman Indramani Tripathi had ordered the companies concerned, Otis and Jhonson, maintaining the lifts in some LDA apartments to deploy trainee operators, taking cognizance of the rising incidents of glitches in lift functioning in LDA buildings such as Shristi, Sargam, Smriti, Janeshwar and Parijat. “However, months after the order, the LDA has failed to deploy anyone,” said Samar Vijay Singh, secretary, Parijat Housing residents’ association.

The company concerned was unavailable to comment on the matter.