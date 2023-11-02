Time for spinners to do the trick at Lucknow’s Ekana stadium

Kuldeep Yadav has emerged as a standout performer in the ongoing World Cup, drawing the admiration of fellow spinners with his exceptional deliveries. The left-arm spinner’s repertoire included three remarkable performances that left cricket fans in awe.

Rashid Khan (left) bowls as pacer Naveen-ul-Haq (right) watches him during Afghanistan’s training session in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

In the tournament’s first match, Kuldeep dismissed Glenn Maxwell with a delivery that deceived the Australian batter, spinning past him and uprooting his leg stump as he attempted a big shot. His prowess continued with an incredible delivery against Babar Azam, where the ball drifted gently through the gate, crashing into the stumps of the Pakistani batsman.

However, the crowning moment came when he bowled the “Ball of the 2023 World Cup,” causing England’s captain Jos Buttler to lose his stumps to a delivery that turned a remarkable 7.2 degrees.

As both Afghanistan and Netherlands prepare to clash on Friday in a crucial World Cup game on the same red clay surface at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, it’s evident that Kuldeep’s deliveries are a must-watch for the spinners of both teams.

Netherlands’ off-spinner Aryan Dutt, who recently impressed with figures of 3/43 against Sri Lanka at the same venue, expressed his admiration for Kuldeep’s skills, stating, “I love bowling on such tracks where spinners get support.”

Friday’s match can aptly be described as a battle between spinners, as both teams boast a wealth of spin-bowling talent. The Netherlands relies on Aryan Dutt and Colin Ackermann to challenge their opponents, while Afghanistan possess the world-class spinners Rashid Khan, who has already claimed seven wickets at an astonishing average of 4.88, along with experienced campaigners like Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi, as well as the promising Noor Ahmad.

Former Indian off-spinner Gopal Sharma emphasized the suitability of the red clay surface for spinners, stating, “What they require is to identify the areas where the ball grips and spins and strategize accordingly. Here one can vary his pace, flight, and length to exploit weaknesses in the opposition’s batting order.”

He also highlighted the pivotal role of spinners in limiting the scoring rate and building pressure on the batsmen, noting that a well-executed strategy could lead to mistakes from the opposition.

Both Afghanistan and Netherlands have made their mark at the 10-team marquee event, causing some major upsets. The Netherlands, after initial setbacks against Pakistan and New Zealand, stunned South Africa with a 38-run victory in Dharamsala before facing losses to Sri Lanka and Australia. Their 87-run win against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens reignited their hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, has pulled off impressive victories against defending champions England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Despite losses to Bangladesh, India, and New Zealand, they stand with six points from three wins, keeping their semi-final aspirations alive.

While Afghanistan holds the upper hand in their head-to-head record against the Netherlands in ODIs, with seven wins out of nine matches, the conditions in Lucknow add an element of unpredictability to Friday’s encounter, making it anyone’s game.

