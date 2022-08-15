Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Tiranga car rally, health camp and painting competition held

Tiranga car rally, health camp and painting competition held

lucknow news
Published on Aug 15, 2022 01:44 AM IST
In another event, medicine traders organised a health check-up camp in Aminabad wholesale medicine market.
Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia flag off Tiranga Yatra organised by Woman Power Line (1090) ahead of Ghar Ghar Tiranga campaign under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in Lucknow on Sunday . (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A Tiranga car rally was flagged off from the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) on the eve of Independence Day on Sunday.

“Many doctors participated in the rally that is aimed at bringing people together and celebrate the 75th year of independence,” said Dr PK Gupta, rally coordinator.

The rally started at the SGPGI culminated at the Prakriti Bharti, in Mohanlalganj.

In another event, medicine traders organised a health check-up camp in Aminabad wholesale medicine market.

“At least 300 people benefited from the free health check-up camp, including medicine traders and even labourers, engaged in loading and unloading of medicine boxes in the market,” said Suresh Kumar, president of the Lucknow Chemists Association and camp organizer.

“On Monday we will organise a felicitation ceremony where senior medicine traders and even labourers who have been working in the medicine market for years will be felicitated,” said Mayank Rastogi, spokesperson of the association.

In yet another programme, Lucknow Zoo organised a painting competition on the campus on Independence Day theme. Students of various schools participated in the competition. “The zoo will remain open on Monday on the occasion of independence day,” said VK Mishra, the zoo director.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP