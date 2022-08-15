Tiranga car rally, health camp and painting competition held

A Tiranga car rally was flagged off from the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) on the eve of Independence Day on Sunday.

“Many doctors participated in the rally that is aimed at bringing people together and celebrate the 75th year of independence,” said Dr PK Gupta, rally coordinator.

The rally started at the SGPGI culminated at the Prakriti Bharti, in Mohanlalganj.

In another event, medicine traders organised a health check-up camp in Aminabad wholesale medicine market.

“At least 300 people benefited from the free health check-up camp, including medicine traders and even labourers, engaged in loading and unloading of medicine boxes in the market,” said Suresh Kumar, president of the Lucknow Chemists Association and camp organizer.

“On Monday we will organise a felicitation ceremony where senior medicine traders and even labourers who have been working in the medicine market for years will be felicitated,” said Mayank Rastogi, spokesperson of the association.

In yet another programme, Lucknow Zoo organised a painting competition on the campus on Independence Day theme. Students of various schools participated in the competition. “The zoo will remain open on Monday on the occasion of independence day,” said VK Mishra, the zoo director.

