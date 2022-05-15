To settle scores with her father, minor boy killed one-year-old girl: Cops
To take revenge from her father, a 13-year-old boy murdered one-year-old girl whose naked body was found from the water tank of a primary school on Friday under Sairpur police station limits, said police officials here on Sunday.
They said the minor boy has confessed to the crime during questioning and he has been sent to juvenile home after being taken into custody.
The girl had gone missing on Thursday night when she was at the party at a relative’s house with her family. Later on Friday, the girl’s body was recovered from a water tank kept over the bathroom of a primary school in which the accused boy studied. The body was recovered on the information revealed by the boy who lives nearby, and the girl’s clothes were recovered from behind the school.
According to a press statement by the Lucknow police, the boy confessed during questioning that the girl’s father used to abuse him, his grandparents and his late mother in an inebriated state. He said that the girl’s father had even slapped him a few days ago following which he wanted to take revenge from him.
“The boy said he kidnapped the girl after finding her alone outside the party venue and smothered her to death. He later hid the body in the tank after tying a brick in the girl’s legs,” a senior official said. He said the boy had initially tried to mislead the police by stating that two people, who were wearing masks, had committed the crime.
Perinatal depression: Experts say positive support, counselling and early psychiatric involvement can help
Mumbai: A study conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation run LTMG Sion Hospital and published in the latest edition of Asian Journal of Psychiatry, has highlighted that people have low awareness of perinatal depression- a condition that occurs during pregnancy or the first-year after childbirth. Immediate past president of Bombay Psychiatric Society, Dr Avinash Desousa, who was part of the study team added that lack of support from the husband, poor relationship with the mother-in-law, marital conflict, and the birth of a female baby may also serve as socio-cultural contributors.
Pune district reports 42 new Covid-19 cases
PUNE Pune district reported 42 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 310 are current active cases. Pune city reported 21 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,822 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
UP reports 154 new Covid-19 cases; zero active cases in 15 districts
Uttar Pradesh reported 154 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday while 182 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, stated the data from the state health department. Among new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 72, Ghaziabad 23, Lucknow 14, Agra 5, and Prayagraj 4. The number of active cases in the state is now 1,145, and majority among them are in home isolation. In 15 districts, there are zero active cases.
Kids infected with Omicron had parents who were unvaccinated, says study
PUNE A study conducted by Pune's BJ Medical College on kids who were infected with Omicron showed that the majority of the parents, of kids who were infected with the Omicron variant, were not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or not vaccinated at all, which can be hypothesised to contribute to the spread of the variant. The study was conducted among 14 infected children admitted between December 1 and February 28, 2022.
60-year-old held for raping minor in Lakhimpur Kheri district
A 60-year-old man has been arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a minor girl, on Saturday, under the Singahi police station area of Lakhimpur Kheri district. Additional superintendent of police Arun Kumar Singh told Hindustan Times that “the accused identified as Fida Ali has been arrested and sent to jail.”
