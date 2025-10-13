Today’s united India is a result of Sardar Patel’s leadership: UP CM

The united India that all see today is because of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday, announcing programmes to mark the 150th birth anniversary of independent India’s first deputy prime minister and home minister. UP CM Yogi Adityanath was addressing a press conference on October 12. (HT file)

“Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was not only a towering freedom fighter but also the architect of a united India. His unmatched leadership and resolve led to the integration of over 500 princely states into the Republic of India, shaping the modern nation we see today,” the chief minister said at a press conference.

“Despite resistance from some princely states, such as Junagadh and Hyderabad, Sardar Patel’s firm determination ensured their inclusion in India, reinforcing the nation’s unity and integrity. He is the Iron Man of India,” Adityanath said.

“As part of the nationwide celebration, the “Sardar @150 Unity March” will be held from October 31 to November 26. A three-day padyatra spanning 8-10 km will be held in every Lok Sabha constituency, covering all Vidhan Sabha segments,” he added.

From each district of the state, five youth representatives, including athletes and artists, will participate in this journey. These participants will travel by bus through four major centres to Karamsad, Gujarat, the birthplace of Sardar Patel, and then join a 150-kilometre national padayatra from Karamsad to Kevadia, home to the Statue of Unity. Thousands of youth from across the country will participate in this march.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary and UP’s finance minister Suresh Khanna were present at the press conference. Additionally, essay and debate competitions, seminars, and street plays will be conducted at local level to spread awareness about Sardar Patel’s legacy and his contribution to national unity

A “Run for Unity” will be organised across Uttar Pradesh on October 31, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Patel. In addition, youth-centric initiatives such as a Drug-Free India pledge, the ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Local for Global’ campaigns, along with yoga and health camps, will be organised across the state. A special cleanliness drive will also be undertaken. During the padayatra, local committees, social organisations and cultural groups will organize wreath-laying and tribute programmes at statues of Sardar Patel.

The chief minister further stated that, in continuation of the resolve to build a self-reliant India from a united India, cultural programmes highlighting the life and vision of Patel will be organised. Certificates will be awarded to all participants. The campaign will be carried forward with the active participation of ministers, MPs, MLAs, party workers, NCC and NSS members, and organisations like Mai Bharat.

The chief minister noted that since 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been celebrating Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary as National Unity Day. The Bharatiya Janata Party has also been organising the “Run for Unity” each year to honour the legacy of Sardar Patel. Continuing this tradition, a Run for Unity will once again be organized across the nation and the state on October 31.