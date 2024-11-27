Tourist circuits in U.P: Dhabas, food courts to be developed along major highways

Star-rated dhabas and food courts will be developed along major highways in all 12 tourist circuits of Uttar Pradesh. Foreign visitors at a tourist destination in U.P. recently (HT File Photo)

The 12 tourist circuits are Ramayana Circuit, Krishna-Braj Circuit, Mahabharata Circuit, Buddhist Circuit, Shaktipeeth Circuit, Spiritual Circuit, Sufi-Kabir Circuit, Jain Circuit, Bundelkhand Circuit, Wildlife and Eco-Tourism Circuit, Craft Circuit, and the Freedom Struggle Circuit.

The minister of tourism and culture, Jaiveer Singh, emphasised on the importance of providing high-quality roadside amenities to boost tourism in the state. He stated that motels, dhabas, and food courts should be developed along major highways leading to key destinations in all 12 tourist circuits of the state.

The dhaba and motel owners will be encouraged to take advantage of the 30% subsidy scheme being offered under the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Policy 2022.

Currently, a list of 1,001 dhabas has been compiled, and the tourism department is working to enhance their amenities through subsidies. The public is also encouraged to benefit from this scheme.

In a recent meeting, the plan was reviewed, and instructions were given to accelerate its implementation.

The tourism department will promote these motels and dhabas through various mediums, including signage and websites. After an agreement with the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), arrangements will be made for air-conditioned buses to stop at these dhabas.

Incentives will also be provided for employing differently abled staff at these locations. Additionally, grants will be available for land development purposes. Interested individuals can directly apply through the tourism department’s portal at uptourismportal.in.