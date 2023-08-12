Double murder: Traders give 48-hr ultimatum to police to arrest criminals

MEERUT Leaders of Sanyukt Vyaapar Sangh here have given a 48-hour ultimatum to police to arrest criminals who shot dead a sports goods trader Dhan Kumar Jain and injured his wife Anju Jain during a robbery in their house in Kishanpuri locality of Brahmpuri area on Thursday morning.

Jain’s wife Anju Jain, 65, also succumbed to her bullet injury on Friday morning during treatment in a hospital. “She died due to excessive bleeding,” said Ajay Gupta, president of Sanyukt Vyaapar Sangh.

The angry traders gathered outside the hospital and voiced anger and disappointment at the deteriorating law and order in the area. Ajay Gupta said that traders had given an ultimatum of 48 hours to police to arrest the criminals involved in the double murder and robbery. “We will decide the future course of action after that, if police fail to arrest the criminals,” he said.

To note, three assailants the house of Dhan Kumar Jain,70, in Kishanpuri locality of Brahmpuri area on Thursday morning. They caught hold of Jain’s younger son Abhishek Jain, an engineer in Norway who was here on vacation, and dumped him in a room after tying him.

They then reached the room of Jain and shot him when he resisted them. They also shot his wife Anju Jain when she made a futile attempt to save her husband.

Hearing gunshots, Jain’s grand-daughter arrived there and the criminals also tied her with a rope and dumped in a room.

Meanwhile, the milkman knocked at the door and criminals also pulled him in and locked him inside the kitchen before escaping with the looted valuables.

Jain’s grand-daughter somehow managed to untie herself and informed her father Naveen Jain, the elder son of trader Jain, about the incident. Naveen had gone to drop his son to school along with wife Swati. He telephoned neighbours who rushed to the house and untied Abhishek and the milkman. The injured Jain and his wife were taken to hospital where doctors declared Jain dead. His wife died later.

