Tragedy in UP’s Barabanki: Dumper crushes family sleeping outside home amid power cut; man, his three children killed

A speeding dumper truck ran over five members of a family sleeping outside their home during a power outage in Barabanki district in the early hours of Saturday, killing a man and his three children while critically injuring the mother, police said.

The dumper coming from the Bahraich side first rammed into a tree before veering off the road and crushing the family sleeping outside the entrance of their house at Jhansapurwa village in Barabanki. (SOURCED)

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Vikas Chandra Tripathi, Barabanki’s additional superintendent of police (ASP) North, stated the accident took place around 2am on Saturday in the Fatehpur police station jurisdiction limits. Residents said the family had been forced to sleep outside due to intense heat and the absence of electricity.

He said the dumper coming from the Bahraich side first rammed into a tree before veering off the road and crushing the family sleeping outside the entrance of their house at Jhansapurwa village. The deceased were identified as Neeraj Chauhan (39), his son Anurag (13), and his daughters Anshika (10) and Anshu (6).

He said Neeraj’s wife Aarti (35) sustained critical injuries and was referred to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow for advanced treatment. He said the dumper driver initially fled after abandoning the vehicle but was arrested later and being questioned about the accident.

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{{^usCountry}} Hearing screams after the crash, residents rushed to the scene and helped transport the injured to the district hospital. Doctors declared four family members dead, while Aarti received primary treatment before being shifted to Lucknow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hearing screams after the crash, residents rushed to the scene and helped transport the injured to the district hospital. Doctors declared four family members dead, while Aarti received primary treatment before being shifted to Lucknow. {{/usCountry}}

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Doctors at the district hospital said the victims were brought in around 5.15am and that two of the children had died before reaching the hospital. Neeraj earned a living by driving a rented van and was the family’s sole breadwinner.

The tragedy has left the village in deep shock. All three children were school-going students. Anurag was a Class 4 student at a school in Bhagoli and Anshu studied in Class 1 at the same school. Anshika, meanwhile, was studying in Class 3 at another school in Yug Madanpur, Siddhaur village. She usually stayed at her maternal grandmother’s house in Anwari Behta for studies and had recently returned home for the school holidays.

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Family members said the heat had become unbearable due to the prolonged electricity outage, forcing everyone to sleep outside the house. Neeraj’s maternal uncle, Kripa Ram, said the family received a phone call around 3am informing them about the accident. “There was no electricity and everyone was troubled by the heat. They were sleeping outside the house when the dumper ran them over,” he said.

Neeraj’s sister Kiran broke down repeatedly after seeing the children’s bodies.

“Everything is over. My brother and the children are gone. When my sister-in-law was taken to Lucknow, she was unconscious,” she said while crying.

“They were married 14 years ago and the family lived happily together. Nothing is left now.”

The vehicle has been seized and further legal proceedings are in progress.

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