Lucknow youth dies after car crashes into unipole, divider

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 04, 2023 12:54 AM IST

Police said the youth who had borrowed his friend’s car to drop his friend at around 3 am on Sunday was identified as Sarthak Pahawa, 23, a resident of Nirala Nagar under Hasanganj police station.

A youth who was driving a friend to her home after a birthday party died after his speeding car hit a unipole before crashing into a divider at Ambedkar crossing in Gomtinagar in the wee hours of Sunday.

The mangled remains of the car after an accident on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/ht)
Station house officer (SHO), Gomtinagar, Deepak Pandey said, “The police rescued the youth and his girlfriend who were trapped in the car and rushed them to the hospital.”

“The victim was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where the doctors declared him dead,” according to a press statement released by Vibhuti Khand police station.

“Sarthak’s friend is, however, safe and has been discharged from the hospital,” Pandey said. CCTV footage showed the speeding car hitting the unipole before crashing into the divider. The unipole broke and fell on the road due to the impact, blocking traffic. Hearing screams from inside the crashed car, the locals rushed to the spot and informed the police, who rushed the two to the hospital.

The unipole that fell on the road and blocked traffic was later removed around 11 am on Sunday by Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), zone-4, staff.

