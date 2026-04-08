Trailer rams mining team vehicle during raid in Rae Bareli

A Uttar Pradesh mining department team allegedly had a narrow escape on early Monday after an overloaded trailer carrying red sand rammed into an official vehicle during an enforcement drive in Rae Bareli district, officials said.

Officer sustains minor injuries as overloaded red sand vehicle allegedly flees after hitting official Scorpio during anti-illegal mining enforcement drive (Sourced)

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Police registered an FIR against unidentified persons at Mill Area police station on Monday afternoon, while senior officials confirmed the development on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred around 4 am near the Ring Road close to the Sharda canal when a team led by mining inspector Suresh Lakra was conducting checks against illegal mining, unauthorised transportation of minor minerals and overloaded vehicles.

The mining inspector stated that an unknown trailer allegedly loaded with red sand suddenly hit the department’s official Scorpio vehicle with force. The vehicle was reportedly scraped before the trailer fled the spot.

Kalra sustained minor injuries, while other team members escaped unharmed. Police said efforts are underway to identify the vehicle through surveillance footage, highway checkpoints and inputs from transport and mining teams.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said investigators will examine whether the act was an attempt to evade checking or a deliberate move to obstruct government officials. Sections related to rash driving, causing damage to government property, obstructing public servants in the discharge of duty, and causing hurt may be invoked depending on the investigation’s findings, they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said investigators will examine whether the act was an attempt to evade checking or a deliberate move to obstruct government officials. Sections related to rash driving, causing damage to government property, obstructing public servants in the discharge of duty, and causing hurt may be invoked depending on the investigation’s findings, they added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sources in the mining department said enforcement checks had been intensified following repeated complaints of illegal excavation and transportation of red sand along the Ring Road corridor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sources in the mining department said enforcement checks had been intensified following repeated complaints of illegal excavation and transportation of red sand along the Ring Road corridor. {{/usCountry}}

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