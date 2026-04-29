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Transgender persons have no legal right to collect customary gifts: Allahabad HC

The petitioner argued that such collection was taking place for many years and translated into a customary right. However, the court ruled that it did not have any legal backing

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 03:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has ruled that ‘Kinnars’ (transgender persons) have no legal right to collect ‘Badhai’—customary offerings or gifts given on auspicious occasions.

The Lucknow bench of the HC said since no right to collect ‘Badhai’ exists, it cannot protect such practice. (For Representation)

A division bench of Justice Alok Mathur and Justice Amitabh Kumar Rai made this observation while rejecting a petition moved by Rekha Devi, a member of transgender community, for protection against alleged encroachment of her ‘territorial jurisdiction’ for collection of customary gifts by other members of the community

The petitioner argued that such collection was taking place for many years and translated into a customary right. However, the court ruled that it did not have any legal backing.

“There is no legitimate or legal backing permitting any person or individual from collecting / extracting any money, tax, fee or cess from any individual except in accordance with law. Such rights as sought by the petitioner are not recognised by law and accordingly the courts in its power under Article 226 of the Constitution of India cannot legitimise the acts of the petitioner without there being any backing of law,” the bench said in its April 15 order that was uploaded recently.

The court ruled that since no right to collect ‘Badhai’ exists, it cannot protect such practice. “We have noticed that even as per the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 no such right has been sought to be protected though in the said Act the transgender person was assigned to determine his/her gender. A new bill of 2026 is under consideration of Parliament of India which is a major departure from the Act of 2019 with regard to determination of gender of an individual,” the court said.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Transgender persons have no legal right to collect customary gifts: Allahabad HC
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Transgender persons have no legal right to collect customary gifts: Allahabad HC
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