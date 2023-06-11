B.Ed. joint entrance exam in U.P. to be held under live CCTV surveillance

Lucknow The B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2023 will be conducted on June 15 in all 75 districts of the state. Approximately 4.73 lakh candidates will appear in the test to be conducted by the Bundelkhand University.

The state government has issued guidelines for a transparent entrance exam. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state government has issued guidelines for a transparent entrance exam.

The entrance exam will be held under live CCTV camera surveillance.

The Bundelkhand University has made all arrangements for the examinations, including the biometrics and face recognition system for registering the attendance of all the candidates in both the shifts.

With the assistance of the district administration, strong security arrangements are being made at all centres. Each centre will have a representative and a static magistrate.

To implement the Yogi government instructions, a detailed presentation regarding the security during the examination was made before chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra. According to the presentation, live CCTV surveillance has been provided in all centres across the state, which will be operationalized by the university from June 12.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides, each district will have a city in charge appointed by the district magistrate while there will also be a centre representative. A static magistrate will be deployed at each examination centre. Supported by the representatives of Bundelkhand University, there will also be nodal officer and deputy nodal officer.

The entrance examination has been divided into three components, which include the administration of all districts, besides Bundelkhand University, and 16 other nodal universities. Notably, complete information regarding their roles and responsibilities has been provided to everyone.

The city incharge will be responsible for handling all examination-related confidential material (including OMR sheets and papers) from depositing it in the district treasury to delivering it to the examination centre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thereafter, all confidential materials will be opened at the designated time in the presence of the static magistrate. Apart from ensuring the distribution and collection of question booklets and OMR sheets, the inspection during the examination will also be the responsibility of the static magistrate.

Confidential material to be kept under tight security

Bundelkhand University has made arrangements for tight security of confidential materials related to the examination. The assistance of the district administration and the police department will be sought for this purpose.

According to the directives, along with the centre representative, an armed police constable will also be deployed to transport the confidential materials from the treasury to the examination centre. Similarly, appropriate arrangements will be made for police force and escorts at all examination centres. Keeping in line with the security instructions, two armed police personnel will accompany the representatives from Bundelkhand University during the dispatch of confidential material to Jhansi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON