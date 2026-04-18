Treat accidents with three or more deaths on a par with grave offences: UP Police

Uttar Pradesh Police have directed that any accident resulting in three or more deaths be treated on a par with grave offences and probed under a “Special Report Case” (SR case) framework. The order, issued from the DGP headquarters around 10 days ago, requires investigators to conduct a comprehensive, evidence-based inquiry and submit a detailed special report to senior officers. The directive, aimed at reducing road fatalities and fixing accountability, acknowledges that accident cases are often handled as routine matters, leading to gaps in investigation and weak enforcement against offenders. (For Representation)

“The directive, aimed at reducing road fatalities and fixing accountability, acknowledges that accident cases are often handled as routine matters, leading to gaps in investigation and weak enforcement against offenders. Under the revised protocol, such high-fatality incidents will be categorised as “cases of special interest,” ensuring closer supervision by senior officers and a deeper, multi-layered probe,” said a senior police officer of DGP headquarters in Lucknow.

He said investigators have been instructed to reconstruct each accident scientifically, identify root causes and flag systemic failures. He said the special report will be circulated up the chain of command and shared with relevant departments—such as transport and public works—to enable corrective action on infrastructure and enforcement.

The circular stresses that the objective is not only to prosecute offenders but also to prevent recurrence through data-backed interventions.

The official said a comprehensive checklist has been mandated to standardise probes in such cases. He said key aspects include verification of the driver’s identity, licence validity, and grounds for suspension or cancellation, examination of illegal vehicle modifications and compliance with prescribed norms, assessment of insurance, fitness, pollution certification, and registration status.

Other aspects include determination of overspeeding, overloading, wrong-side driving, or other violations, medical examination of the driver to establish alcohol or substance influence, identification of accident causation factors such as sharp turns and poor road conditions or unauthorised cuts.

He said inspection of the vehicle by authorised technical personnel, with findings recorded in the case diary, collection and analysis of CCTV footage from the vicinity, where available, verification of safety compliance, including seat belts and helmets, documentation of the accident site through photographs and videography and assessment of whether the location is a notified black spot and the status of remedial measures.

The official emphasised that the order also mandates that violations under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act—such as Sections 53, 55, 84, and 162—be examined, including permit breaches and vehicle condition. He said investigators must ensure timely entry of case details into national databases such as IRAD and eDAR, and track whether victims received benefits under the Union road transport ministry’s cashless treatment scheme.

The official further said senior officers have been tasked with closely monitoring these investigations to ensure no critical evidence is overlooked. He said district units have been directed to sensitise all investigating officers through structured briefings and ensure strict compliance.