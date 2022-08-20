Tremors felt in Lucknow as earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hits UP capital

Tremors were felt in Lucknow in the wee hours of Saturday as a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the state capital. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 1.12am on Saturday and lasted for nearly 5 to 8 seconds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several people living in high rise buildings in the Uttar Pradesh state capital felt the tremor and came out of their houses. Many of them were awake due to Janmashtami rituals when they felt the tremor.

Sitaram Tandon, a resident of Prag Narain Road felt the tremor and ran out of the building with his family.

“My bed was shaking and everyone in the family felt the tremor,” said Gaurav, a software engineer. “While sleeping I felt my bed was shaking and then woke up,” said Deepak Agarwal, a businessman.

The National Centre for Seismology in a tweet said the city’s north-northeast area witnessed the most impact. There is no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred on 20-08-2022, 01:12:47 IST, Lat: 28.07 and Long: 81.25, Depth: 82 Km, Location: 139 km NNE of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh,” said the earthquake monitoring body.

According to NCS, mild tremors were reported a day before in the Pithoragarh area of Uttarakhand which was hit by an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale. The earthquake occurred at 12.55pm. In Jammu and Kashmir too, an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit the South-Southwest part of the Hanley village, NCS said. Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on Friday.