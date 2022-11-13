Tremors in Lucknow, Delhi after earthquake jolts Nepal for 2nd time in a week

Mild tremors were felt in Lucknow and bordering districts of Delhi-NCR at 7:57pm on Saturday after an earthquake of 5.4-magnitude hit Nepal for the second time in one week.

This was the second time in four days that the cities in North India experienced tremors.

However, as the magnitude of the tremor in Lucknow was low, not many people felt it. Also, no damage to life or property was reported.

In a tweet, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the nodal agency of the government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country, said, “Earthquake of Magnitude 5.4, occurred on 12-11-22, 19:57:06 IST, Depth 10 Km, Location: Nepal.”

Earlier, on Wednesday, strong tremors were felt in Lucknow and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi at 1:57am after an earthquake measuring 6.3 struck Nepal.

Mohd Danish, head of the Lucknow Meteorological Centre, said, “The intensity of the tremor felt on Saturday was lesser than what we experienced on Wednesday. Therefore, not many people felt it.”

Meanwhile, earthquake tremors were felt a little more strongly in the Delhi-NCR region on Saturday evening. Within minutes, people took to Twitter to share their experience of the quake.