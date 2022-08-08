Truck hits SP leader’s car, drags it for 500m in UP’s Mainpuri

AGRA A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader had a narrow escape on Sunday evening when a container truck hit his car and dragged it for around 500 metres in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri. The 32-year-old truck driver was arrested and found to be drunk, but the police denied any planned attack on Devendra Singh Yadav, former SP district president, who lodged an FIR against the driver.

A video of the incident, which took place near Bhadawar House in Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali area, went viral. The SP leader was on his way to his residence via Karhal Road and was alone in the car at the time of mishap.

“The arrested driver was identified as Vinay Yadav, a native of Etawah. He was driving the container truck ferrying four-wheelers being brought from Guragaon and heading towards Gwalior. While crossing Mainpuri, the truck hit SP leader Devendra Singh Yadav’s car near Karhal road in Mainpuri,” stated Vikram Singh, station in-charge of Kotwali Sadar police station in Mainpuri.

“After medical examination, the driver was found to be drunk. He claimed that he was in panic after hitting the SP leader’s car and struck it again in a bid to flee. The car got dragged along with the container and the video of the incident went viral,” stated Singh.

Prime facie, it didn’t seem to be a planned attack by the driver who had plans to have a night halt at his house in Etawah. The driver was presented before court and sent to the district jail in Mainpuri after orders from a Mainpuri court, he stated.

In his complaint, the SP leader stated that when he was returning home, a truck hit his car from the side and continued to drag the car for about half a kilometre before it had to stop because of other heavy vehicles ahead.

Devendra Singh Yadav alleged that he was being attacked and thus had a case registered under sections 279, 337 and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the truck driver, who was not named in the FIR lodged at Kotwali Sadar police station of Mainpuri.

Mainpuri is considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is the sitting MLA from the Karhal constituency of the district.