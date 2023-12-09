Trust releases latest pictures of Ram Mandir

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust on Friday released the latest pictures of the ongoing construction work at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The Trust released the pictures on its official handle on X.

A video shared by the Trust offers a visual representation of the construction work of the Ram Mandir’s roof of the ground floor.

Earlier, the Trust had also shared pictures of the floor inlay work under process on the temple’s ground floor.

Prime minister Narendra Modi is expected to preside over the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16 next year, a week before the main ceremony.

A vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmikant Dixit, will perform the main rituals along with 121 other priests.

